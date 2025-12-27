MDoNER forecloses 48 inordinately delayed or stalled projects in NE

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant move, the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) recently foreclosed 48 projects in the Northeastern states which were inordinately delayed or stalled for a long period of time.

This move determines that a number of projects in the NE states have been suffering from inordinate delays for quite some time now.

Earlier, MDoNER had foreclosed several projects in Assam, including the four schemes as follows: Haflong Water Supply Scheme in Dima Hasao with a sanctioned amount of Rs 1.42 crore; (ii) Greater Mahur Town Water Supply Scheme in Dima Hasao with a sanctioned amount of Rs 5.12 crore; (iii) Improvement of Demow-Dehing Road to Dhaoma Pukhuri in Demow Rural Road sub-division with a sanctioned amount of Rs 7.60 crore; and (iv) Construction of road from NH-31 to Kashimpur Suplekuchi, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 5.63 crore.

MDoNER recently stated that it has introduced several reforms to significantly improve real-time monitoring of projects by integration with the PM Gati Shakti Portal. The Poorvottar Vikas Setu (PVS) portal has been operationalized for uploading new proposals and forwarding proposals to the Line Ministries/NITI Aayog for comments/support and receiving demand proposals. Further, inspection reports of projects are submitted through the PVS portal, enabling real-time online tracking and monitoring of the projects.

The MDONER conducts regular review meetings with the state governments of the Northeastern Region to expedite the execution of projects, including old delayed projects. The projects which were inordinately delayed or stalled for a long period of time have been foreclosed on an 'as is where is' basis or 'full refund basis' after due consultation with the NE states concerned. As of December 12, 2025, a total of 48 projects have been foreclosed, out of which 17 projects have been foreclosed on an 'as is where is' basis, and 31 projects have been foreclosed on a 'full refund basis'.

