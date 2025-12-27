Single-use Plastic Bags Resurface in Guwahati Markets Despite Ban

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Despite repeated crackdowns and sustained awareness campaigns by the state government, single-use plastic bags have quietly resurfaced in Guwahati's bustling marketplaces, including Ganeshguri, Beltola and other major commercial hubs. The return of banned polythene has raised concerns over enforcement and declining public compliance with Assam's plastic ban.

The Assam government imposed a comprehensive ban on single-use plastics in 2019, in line with nationwide restrictions. The ban prohibits the manufacture, sale and use of plastic carry bags below 75 microns, disposable cutlery, thermocol plates and other non-biodegradable items. However, ground realities in city markets tell a different story.

In Beltola market, one of Guwahati's largest, thin polythene bags of varying thickness are openly used, especially during peak morning hours. Traders admit that enforcement drives by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Pollution Control Board are sporadic. "When officials come, we hide the polythene bags and switch to paper ones for a day or two. After that, things return to normal," said a vendor.

Officials acknowledge the difficulty in curbing usage completely. A senior GMC official said that while regular drives are conducted, enforcement at the retail level has limited impact as illegal manufacturing and supply continue through informal routes.

Shopkeepers also cite cost concerns, stating that permitted bags above 120 microns cost around Rs 150 per kilogram, making them unaffordable for small vendors.

To tackle the issue, the GMC plans to introduce "plastic-free market" pilot zones in areas like Ganeshguri and Panbazar, along with intensified awareness campaigns.

Also Read: Consensus Achieved: Karbi Anglong Issue Sees New Developments