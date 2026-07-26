MDoNER releases Rs 745.53 crore for ongoing PM-DevINE projects in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) informed the Rajya Sabha that Rs 1,402.50 crore has been sanctioned for four major projects in Assam under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme until June 30, 2026. Of this, Rs 745.53 crore has already been released.

Replying to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan, Minister of State for DoNER Dr Sukanta Majumdar today said the Ministry regularly reviews the implementation of PM-DevINE projects in Assam through periodic review meetings with the state government and implementing agencies.

Union Minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar also informed the Rajya Sabha that MDoNER also monitors project execution using geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs through an online dashboard, field inspections, site visits by officials, Field Technical Support Units (FTSU), Project Quality Monitors (PQM), and Third-Party Technical Inspection (TPTI) agencies. Also, the review mechanism helps identify bottlenecks and ensures the timely utilisation of funds and adherence to project timelines.

According to the Ministry, the four PM-DevINE projects sanctioned for Assam are:

(i) Transformation of 20 schools as Centres of Excellence in Kamrup district, with Rs 132.86 crore sanctioned and Rs 126.30 crore released.

(ii) Construction of a Medical College at Sivasagar, with Rs 499.82 crore sanctioned and Rs 247.43 crore released.

(iii) Development of Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor, Guwahati, with Rs 498.37 crore sanctioned and Rs 100.35 crore released.

(iv) Upgradation and widening of the road connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, with Rs 271.45 crore sanctioned and the full amount released.

The Ministry stated that it continues to advise the Assam government and implementing agencies to strengthen monitoring, speed up execution, and ensure timely completion of all PM-DevINE projects.

Also Read: PM-DevINE: Centre yet to receive UCs for expenditure of Rs 2142.31 crore