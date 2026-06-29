PM-DevINE: Centre yet to receive UCs for expenditure of Rs 2142.31 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of India is yet to receive the utilisation certificates (UCs) of Rs 2142.31 crore from eight Northeast states and other central agencies working in the NE region for various projects sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE).

PM-DevINE is a 100% centrally funded scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore. A total of 54 projects were sanctioned for the NE states under PM-DevINE with an approved cost of Rs 6541.96 crore until May 31, 2026.

As per the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) report, of the approved amount of Rs 6541.96 crore, the total expenditure was Rs 2736.89 crore for various projects under PM-DevINE as of May 31, 2026. Against this expenditure, DoNER received UCs of Rs 594.58 crore, with remaining UCs for an amount of Rs 2142.31 crore not yet submitted.

The state-wise financial expenditure and UCs submitted are as follows: Arunachal Pradesh submitted nil UCs against an expenditure of Rs 160.96 crore; Assam submitted UCs for Rs 199.11 crore against an expenditure of Rs 724.90 crore; Manipur submitted nil UCs against an expenditure of Rs 276.81 crore; Meghalaya submitted UCs for Rs 84.22 crore against an expenditure of Rs 296.85 crore; Mizoram submitted UCs for Rs 9.54 crore in lieu of an expenditure of Rs 196.32 crore; Nagaland didn’t submit a single UC for an expenditure of Rs 248.22 crore; Sikkim submitted UCs for Rs 235.33 crore against an expenditure of Rs 438 crore; Tripura also didn’t submit any UC for an expenditure of Rs 211.93 crore, while other agencies (multi-state) submitted UCs for Rs 66.37 crore against an expenditure of Rs 182.91 crore.

Out of 54 approved projects, only 3 have been completed in the NE: 2 in Sikkim and 1 multi-state project.

In Assam, 5 ongoing projects have been approved under PM-DevINE, with an approved cost of Rs 1437.62 crore. The projects are: Transformation of 20 schools as Centres of Excellence in the Kamrup District; development of the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor at Guwahati; upgradation/widening of the existing 2-lane road to a 4-lane road connecting LGB International Airport From VIP Junction to Dharapur Junction, construction of a medical college (100 admissions) at Sivasagar District and a Skill Development Centre at Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Guwahati.

Also Read: Speed up PM-DevINE projects, MDoNER tells all Northeast states