MEA Reports 285 Indians Still Uncontactable, 54 Rescued Amid Crisis in Nepal

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday evening that 285 Indian nationals remain out of contact following the flash floods in Nepal while a total of 54 Indians have been rescued, including 33 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu who had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

As India continues to make all efforts to reach out to the missing people through the Nepalese authorities, the MEA has set up a 24x7 Control Room to monitor the prevailing situation.

Earlier in the day, addressing a special media briefing on the Nepal disaster in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Wednesday and expressed India's solidarity with the Himalayan nation, offering all possible humanitarian assistance. (IANS)

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