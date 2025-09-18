Mega Heath Campus Bring Free Care To Assam’s Children

Guwahati: In a significant step towards improving child healthcare, the Government of Assam today organised Mega Health Camps across the state, offering free screening and treatment for more than 50 diseases. The initiative, supported by specialist doctors, aims to reach thousands of children, especially in underserved areas.
Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare for every child. “Healthy children are the foundation of a strong Assam and a prosperous India. Through these camps, we are making quality healthcare free and reachable to all, fulfilling the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose ideals inspire us to serve with dedication,” said the Chief Minister.
The camps provide comprehensive check-ups, early diagnosis, and treatment for ailments ranging from common infections to chronic conditions, helping prevent long-term health issues. This initiative is part of the larger #SevaParv campaign, launched nationwide to honor Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and promote the spirit of service.
State health officials reported overwhelming response from parents and local communities. “Our focus is on proactive healthcare. Early detection saves lives and reduces the burden on families,” said Dr. Anita Bora, lead paediatric specialist involved in the program.
With plans to continue and expand these camps, Assam is poised to set an example in child healthcare, combining government support and expert medical care.
