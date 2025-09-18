Mega Heath Campus Bring Free Care To Assam’s Children

The camps provide comprehensive check-ups, early diagnosis, and treatment for ailments ranging from common infections to chronic conditions, helping prevent long-term health issues. This initiative is part of the larger #SevaParv campaign, launched nationwide to honor Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and promote the spirit of service.

State health officials reported overwhelming response from parents and local communities. “Our focus is on proactive healthcare. Early detection saves lives and reduces the burden on families,” said Dr. Anita Bora, lead paediatric specialist involved in the program.

With plans to continue and expand these camps, Assam is poised to set an example in child healthcare, combining government support and expert medical care.