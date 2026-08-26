Meghalaya-Assam Cabbies’ Standoff Ends, Tourist Vehicle Movement Resumes

Shillong: The prolonged standoff between tourist taxi associations of Meghalaya and Assam, triggered by road blockades following the August 19 violence, has been resolved after intervention at the chief ministerial level, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira said on Tuesday.

Shira added that there should be no further restrictions on the movement of tourist vehicles between the two neighbouring states, stressing that the dispute had severely affected tourist inflow into Meghalaya.

"The issue has been resolved, so there should not be any more ban or blockade now," the minister said, referring to discussions between the Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, and his Assamese counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said the road blockades had brought tourist movement to a virtual standstill, affecting the tourism sector and businesses dependent on visitors from outside the state.

"There were no tourists coming in, and how will they be able to come as the roads were blocked?" Shira said.

The Minister emphasised that the resolution of the dispute would require cooperation and reciprocity from both sides.

He said that tourist associations in Assam should allow Meghalaya-registered tourist vehicles to enter Assam, while Meghalaya-based associations should similarly permit tourist vehicles from Assam to operate in the state.

Shira added that the Meghalaya government had also decided to compensate owners of tourist vehicles from Assam whose vehicles were damaged during the recent incidents.

"Whatever damage was caused to Assam vehicles, it will be compensated by the government of Meghalaya," he said, adding that there was therefore no reason for the restrictions to continue.

The minister, however, ruled out compensation for tourism businesses that suffered losses because of cancellations following the disruptions.

Shira also urged stakeholders to exercise restraint while responding to incidents, warning that actions taken in one state could have consequences in the other. (IANS)

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