Meghalaya, Assam to Jointly Resolve Flood and Infrastructure Issues: Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar

Correspondent

Shillong: With devastating floods claiming lives in Assam and disrupting normal life across several districts, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Monday said the two neighbouring states would work together to address flood-related challenges and resolve any infrastructure concerns through dialogue rather than confrontation. Emphasising cooperative federalism and inter-state coordination, he said the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Assam would meet to discuss the issues in a "good atmosphere" and jointly identify solutions, asserting that both governments were committed to safeguarding the interests of the people instead of engaging in a blame game.

Expressing concern over the humanitarian impact of the floods, Dhar said, "It is very unfortunate, especially in the state of Assam. It has really affected the people, and I extend my condolences to those who lost their lives."

He said the Meghalaya government had already initiated steps for high-level engagement with its Assam counterpart.

"I have told the Chief Minister that we will meet the Assam Chief Minister. We will discuss and we will solve it collectively. We are not here to blame each other. We are here to work for the people."

Referring to concerns over roads and highways linking the two states, Dhar said both governments would address any issues through mutual cooperation.

"Frankly speaking, if there is any problem on the road or the highway, we as a government, or both the governments, will solve it collectively. There is no issue."

Expressing confidence over the proposed meeting between the two Chief Ministers, he added, "Both of them are meeting and we will discuss in a good atmosphere. We will try to find the best way to resolve this issue. We are ready for that."

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