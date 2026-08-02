Fire Guts Five Shanty Houses Near Meghalaya Assembly in Shillong’s Rilbong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A major fire gutted around five shanty houses at Rilbong in Shillong on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among residents before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The fire broke out near the present campus of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and threatened to spread through the densely packed settlement. Five to six fire tenders rushed to the spot and battled the flames for nearly an hour, preventing the fire from spreading to more houses.

According to police, the blaze originated in an old shanty house that was unoccupied at the time. The flames quickly spread to adjoining houses, causing extensive damage before Fire and Emergency Services personnel contained the fire.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. He added that the blaze started in an old shanty house where nobody was present. No casualties or injuries were reported. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage and the losses suffered by the affected families.

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