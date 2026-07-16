Meghalaya Awaits Byrnihat Pollution Probe Report, Residents Urged to File Formal Complaints

Shillong: Meghalaya Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla on Wednesday said the state government is awaiting the findings of an official enquiry into allegations that industrial pollution in Byrnihat has led to respiratory illnesses among residents, while urging people to submit written complaints instead of relying solely on social media posts.

Addressing concerns over the environmental and health situation in the industrial belt, Shylla said the government is aware of Byrnihat's history of pollution and has already taken several steps to improve compliance with environmental norms.

He acknowledged that Byrnihat had earlier been identified as one of the country's most polluted industrial clusters but maintained that the state has acted against industries found violating pollution control regulations.

According to the minister, several industrial units have been shut down in recent years for failing to adhere to prescribed environmental standards.

He said the government remains committed to ensuring that industries operate within the framework of pollution control laws.

Shylla said the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board has also enhanced its surveillance system by deploying monitoring sensors to continuously assess pollution levels and strengthening inspections of industrial units.

He noted that the Board follows a detailed process before granting Consent to Operate (CTO) to industries and carries out periodic inspections to ensure compliance. If any violations are detected during inspections or monitoring, necessary directions and regulatory action are taken in accordance with the law, he added.

On recent allegations that pollution in Byrnihat has contributed to an increase in respiratory ailments, the Health Minister said the government has already ordered an enquiry and will take an appropriate decision after examining the report.

He stressed that any further action would be based on the findings of the investigation rather than speculation.

Appealing to residents to cooperate with the authorities, Shylla said those facing pollution-related issues should lodge formal written complaints with the concerned departments so that the government can verify the claims and initiate action through established legal procedures.

His remarks come amid renewed public concern over air quality in the Byrnihat industrial region and the possible health impact of emissions from factories operating in the area. (IANS)

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