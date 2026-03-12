Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Refuses to Leave Residence Despite Threat, Appeals for Peace

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made a public appeal for calm amid escalating tensions in the state, revealing in a video message that he had received credible information about groups planning to attack his residence and harm his family — but that he chose to remain at home rather than relocate.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister said he was informed that different groups and several individuals were heading toward his residence with the intention of burning his house and attacking his family. Based on this threat assessment, security personnel advised him to move to a safer location as per standard protocol.

