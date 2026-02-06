Meghalaya: Eighteen killed in coal mine blast in East Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: At least 18 labourers lost their lives and one sustained serious injuries in a devastating explosion at an illegal coal mine in the remote Thangsko area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday morning, with the state government directing Cabinet Ministers Lahkmen Rymbui and Wailadmiki Shylla to visit the district early Friday morning to take stock of the situation. The incident, believed to have been caused by a dynamite blast, has once again brought the focus back on the persistent dangers of illegal coal mining in the region, as massive rescue and recovery operations continue in difficult and inaccessible terrain.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma described the incident as deeply tragic, stating, “Today we had a very tragic incident that took place in East Jaintia Hills, where a dynamite explosion had occurred at an illegal coal mine at Mynsyngat, Thangsko area, in East Jaintia Hills. This happened today at around 11 A.M. As per the current reports, about 18 people are reported dead because of this blast. One person was injured and was shifted to Ialong Civil Hospital.”

The Chief Minister said emergency response teams were immediately mobilised, adding, “One SDRF team and several personnel from NDRF are already at the site. The police department is also at the site, including the IG of the Eastern Zone, who is already there. At the same time officials from the mining department are also there, and of course the local administration.”

Highlighting the logistical challenges, he noted, “This incident has happened in an interior location. It’s about 25 km from the headquarters. It takes about three hours to reach from the headquarters; the terrain is very difficult, and it can only be accessed by 4x4 wheel.”

He further informed that senior ministers have been deputed to oversee the situation on the ground, saying, “From the government side, we have asked two of our cabinet ministers, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, to go to the East Jaintia Hills District as well as to reach the site, meet the officials, have detailed discussions and take necessary action. At the same time Deputy Chief Minister and I are in touch with the district administration, with the department and with the police.”

Providing operational details, Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills, Vikash Kumar, said, “Information was received on the morning of 5th February 2026 regarding an explosion that had occurred at an illegal coal mine located at Mynsyngat, Thangsko area under Umpleng Police Outpost. On receipt of the information, senior police officers along with police personnel immediately proceeded to the place of occurrence.” He confirmed the scale of the tragedy, stating, “Upon verification, it was confirmed that an explosion had taken place inside an illegal coal mine, and several persons were suspected to be trapped.” Rescue and disaster response operations were initiated without delay. During the course of the rescue operation, a total of 18 (eighteen) dead bodies have been recovered from the site of the explosion. One (01) injured person was rescued and initially shifted to Sutnga Community Health Centre (CHC) and subsequently referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.”

SP Vikash Kumar added that intensive rescue and recovery efforts are continuing with multiple agencies at the site, saying, “Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Special Rescue Team (SRT) are actively engaged at the site, and rescue and recovery efforts are continuing.”

He further disclosed that legal action has been initiated, stating, “In connection with the incident, a suo-motu FIR has been registered vide Khliehriat PS case no. 14/2026 U/s 105/118(2)/3(5) BNS R/W section 21/21(1) MMDR Act R/W section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, and an investigation is ongoing.” Appealing to the public for cooperation, he said, “If any person has any information about other miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the local police station immediately.” Their identity shall be kept secret, and a suitable reward shall be given.”

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma has announced that an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased from the Government of Meghalaya. Additionally, he informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased through the PMNRF, and Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

