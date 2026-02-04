CM Sangma warns against token MoUs at first-ever Reverse Buyer Seller Meet in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Even as Meghalaya positions itself as an emerging hub for global trade partnerships amid shifting international supply chains, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday issued a blunt message to industry stakeholders, cautioning against symbolic MoUs without real commitment and stressing that the state is focused on outcomes, not optics. Addressing the inaugural session of the first-ever Reverse Buyer & Seller Meet-described as a landmark initiative not only for Meghalaya but for the entire North East-the chief minister underscored that the government's engagement with investors and entrepreneurs would be driven by seriousness of intent and long-term collaboration.

"I am not a very big fan when it comes to MoUs, please don't sign any MoUs if you have no intent to move forward, I am very serious about it. And don't be hurt when I say that to you. Because we are here today to work in very serious and definitive work forward. We are truly committed to what we are doing. Our state is comparatively smaller state, our challenges are much more than you can imagine, if I look at my journey heading the government for the last eight years, it has been a roller coaster ride," Sangma said.

The two-day Reverse Buyer Seller Meet 2026, organized by the Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Meghalaya, under the RAMP Scheme of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, began on Wednesday at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. Chief Minister Sangma attended the event as the Chief Guest, while Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar was present as the Guest of Honour on the opening day. The initiative marks the first such platform of its kind in the region, aimed at directly connecting buyers and sellers to expand market access and build durable trade relationships.

The meet is being held amid rapidly evolving global trade dynamics, with new supply chains emerging and sourcing strategies being recalibrated worldwide. Officials said the platform seeks to position Meghalaya as a credible and competitive destination by leveraging its strengths across multiple sectors and linking local producers with national and international buyers.

