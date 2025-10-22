Meghalaya: Ganja Cultivation Razed Laitlulong Village under Sohiong

Correspondent

SHILLONG: In a coordinated anti-narcotics crackdown, law enforcement and administrative agencies in East Khasi Hills on Tuesday undertook a massive drive to eradicate large-scale illegal cannabis cultivation in Laitlulong village under Sohiong.

The joint operation, spearheaded by the East Khasi Hills Police in collaboration with the District Administration, Forest and Excise Departments, and the State Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), led to the destruction of nearly 10 tonnes of ganja cultivated across 5 hectares of land.

The multi-agency team meticulously uprooted the cannabis plants and carried out an on-site destruction through controlled burning, ensuring complete elimination of the contraband as per prescribed protocols.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, IPS, said, “The successful execution of this multi-departmental operation demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach toward drug-related crimes and commitment to protecting our society from the menace of narcotic substances.”

Authorities reiterated that the cultivation of cannabis is a punishable offence under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and strict legal action will continue against violators.

Also Read: Drug Supplier Caught in Sonari with Ganja from Nagaland