Meghalaya Govt to Install CCTV Cameras in 47 Areas of Shillong to Eradicate Uprising Crimes

Shillong: In a major step toward enhancing public safety, the Meghalaya government has initiated the installation of CCTV cameras across 47 localities in Shillong as part of a comprehensive surveillance and crime prevention strategy.

The project, linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City mission, was officially launched by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday. The initiative follows extensive consultations with community stakeholders, including NGOs, faith-based organisations, and Dorbar Shnongs, to ensure inclusive implementation.

“We are strengthening our surveillance infrastructure, and community involvement will be key in building a safer Shillong,” Sangma stated during the launch.

In the first phase, CCTV systems have already been made operational in seven areas, while the remaining 40 localities are expected to be covered within the next two months. The plan also includes establishing sub-command centres in each locality, which will later be integrated with the central command hub for real-time monitoring.

Stakeholders at the meeting proposed setting up counselling centres and deploying trained counsellors to guide troubled youth. The government also received recommendations for improved street lighting and stronger public awareness drives addressing youth-related concerns.

While acknowledging a slight decline in overall crime rates, the Chief Minister noted recent disturbing incidents, urging residents to remain vigilant. He further cautioned against misinformation circulating on digital platforms like YouTube and WhatsApp, which could incite unnecessary unrest.

Reiterating his focus on collaboration, Sangma emphasized that sustainable safety solutions lie in the combination of technology, awareness, and responsive governance.