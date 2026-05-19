Meghalaya High Court Defers Hearing on Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Bail Plea

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on a prosecution plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, after the state sought additional time to present its arguments. During the proceedings, the counsel representing the defence informed the court that it was prepared to argue the matter. (IANS)

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