Historic Bijni Lakshmi Puja Enters 134th Year with 14-Day Festive Programmes

Guwahati: The 134th edition of the historic Bijni Sri Sri Lakhmi Puja and Fair has begun on October 6, with a vibrant 14-day-long programme that will continue till October 19. The grand event was formally inaugurated by newly elected MCLA of No. 17 Subhaijhar Constituency, Dhiraj Borgayari, in the evening.

Following the inauguration, Dhiraj Borgayari paid floral tribute to the portrait of the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, expressing deep respect on behalf of the community.

Originally, the fair was scheduled to be inaugurated by BTC’s newly elected Chief Executive Member, Hagrama Mohilary, but due to unavoidable circumstances, he could not attend the event. In his absence, MCLA Dhiraj Borgayari inaugurated the historic Bijni Lakhmi Puja and Fair as Mohilary’s representative.

An inaugural meeting was later held at the temple premises under the presidency of Dhananjay Roy, President of the Bijni Lakhmi Puja Committee.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Chirang Deputy Commissioner Jatin Bora, MCLA of 19 No. Thuribari Constituency Khalilur Rahman, former Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Deepak Das, former MLAs Kamalsing Narzary, Romeo Kumar Brahma, and Kamal Kumar Brahma, Bijni SDO Arjit Mahajan, Revenue Circle Officer Kamaljit Sharma, and social worker Dr. Subir Kumar Das, among others.

Earlier in the morning, President Dhananjay Roy hoisted the flag of the Lakhmi Puja Committee, marking the formal commencement of the festivities. Working President Bhaben Chandra Barman paid homage in the Smriti Tarpan ceremony.