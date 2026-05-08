Meghalaya vows firm crackdown on HNLC extortion threats, urges citizens not to fear

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid reports of alleged extortion threats issued by the banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to traders and businessmen in Shillong, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong on Thursday urged citizens not to live in fear, asserting that the State Government would deal "very, very firmly" with any criminal or HNLC group operating in the State.

Addressing mediapersons, Tynsong appealed to the public to cooperate with law-enforcement agencies by promptly sharing information related to threats, intimidation or criminal activities, while assuring that the government and police machinery remain fully committed to safeguarding citizens.

"I would like to request the citizens of the state: don't be scared; we are there, but in case you do not share such information with us, again we will have a problem. I would request all of them kindly don't be scared; be it HNLC, be it a group of thieves or any group of criminals, we are there and we are firm. We will deal with them very, very firmly from now on," Tynsong said.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the proscribed HNLC had allegedly circulated extortion notices to shopkeepers and businessmen in the state capital through WhatsApp messages, demanding payment of what the outfit described as "income tax."

According to reports, several traders were allegedly asked to pay amounts running into lakhs of rupees within a stipulated timeframe and were reportedly threatened with consequences in the event of non-compliance.

Despite the growing concern among sections of the business community, Meghalaya Police have maintained that no formal First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged so far in connection with the alleged extortion notices.

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