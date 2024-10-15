Meitei, Kuki, Naga leaders’ first crucial talks in Delhi on October 15

New Delhi: In a notable turn of events, Meitei and Kuki MLAs and representatives are set to meet on Tuesday with Naga MLAs and leaders for the first time since the violent crisis erupted on May 3, 2023 in Manipur.

The talks, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is learnt to take place on Tuesday in the national capital.

The move marks the first direct discussions between Kuki and Meitei representatives, highlighting the Centre's commitment to facilitating dialogue between the two fractured communities.

The discussions aim to find solutions to the enduring crisis and restore peace in the region.

As per sources, the participating Meitei MLAs and ministers include Thongam Biswajit, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, Thounaojam Basantakumar, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Thokchom Radhe-shyam, and Tongbram Robindro.

The Kuki community will be represented by Letpao Haokip, Paolienlal Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, and others. Naga MLAs and ministers participating in the talks include Awangbow Newmai, L. Dikho, and Ram Muivah, said sources.

However, in an important development, the Kuki-Zo community has expressed support for the Manipur-based United Naga Council's (UNC) demand to rollback the "arbitrary creation" of seven new districts in the state in December 2016 and the reinstatement of the status quo. The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC), in a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, demanded a rollback of the creation of all the new districts of Manipur after 1972, and a return to the original names prior to 1972 for 'Justice' for all the three communities -- Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Nagas -- in Manipur.

Signed by five leaders of WKZIC including its President T.S. Haokip, the memorandum sought the President's intervention to solve the long-pending "political issues and imbroglios" of Kukis, Meiteis, and Nagas in Manipur.

Copies of the WKZIC memorandum were sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

