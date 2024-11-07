Assam: Tensions Escalate at Assam Medical College as Protesters Clash with Police, Several Injured

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Several protesters were detained by the police after a tense standoff at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) campus on Tuesday. The situation escalated when the authorities used a JCB excavator to block access to a road by completely shutting down a gate near the campus. This move led to a confrontation between the police and the people, resulting in injuries on both sides.

To control the situation, the police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd as tensions ran high. In response, protesters threw glass bottles, bricks, and stones at the police, causing further chaos.

During the clashes, Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh was hit in the face, and several other police officers sustained injuries from objects hurled by the protesters. Many protesters also suffered injuries as the police used force to control the crowd.

“Around 8-9 police personnel were injured in the stone and beer bottle pelting. A couple of journalists were also hit. I was also hit in the face. My cellphone also damaged in the attack. The crowd has been dispersed and the situation is under control now,” Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh said.

The protest ignited from the closure of a gate at AMCH that provided access to the Jalan Nagar Tea Estate. The gate, known as Alubari Gate, was shut down permanently by the authorities due to the proliferation of country liquor dens in the Alubari area. Incidents of intoxication-related brawls had been on the rise, affecting the peaceful atmosphere of the AMCH campus. In July, a youth was also killed in a drunken brawl in the Alubari area. The decision to close the gate was made to address these concerns and prevent further disturbances in the area.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma has lowered Chief Minister status: AICC Secretary Prithviraj Sathe

Also Watch: