Meta-owned WhatsApp Bans 85 Lakh Users in India for Violating its Policies

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp banned more than 85 lakh "bad" accounts in India in the month of September for violating its policies. Between September 1-September 30, the company banned 8,584,000 accounts and 1,658,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, according to the social media platform's monthly compliance report under the new IT Rules 2021. The popular mobile messaging platform, which has more than 600 million users in India, received 8,161 grievances from the country, and the records "actioned" were 97. The account "Actioned" means complaints where WhatsApp took remedial action (IANS)

Also Read: "Mentioned You in Status": WhatsApp to Roll Out Instagram-Like Feature Soon