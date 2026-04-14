MGNREGS in Assam: Households Receiving 100 Days of Work Crash to Just 7,237 in FY 2025-26

A dramatic decline in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Assam has seen the number of households receiving the scheme's core promise of 100 days of work collapse to just 7,237 in the financial year 2025-26 — a fraction of what was delivered just four years ago.

The figures, available with The Sentinel, point to what analysts describe as a serious failure in implementation at both the state and panchayat levels.

A Sharp and Consistent Decline

The numbers tell a stark story of steady erosion in delivery.

In FY 2021-22, a total of 51,954 households across Assam received 100 days of work under the scheme. The figure dropped sharply to 21,427 in FY 2022-23, and fell further to 19,416 in FY 2023-24. There was a marginal recovery to 23,906 in FY 2024-25, before the figure collapsed to just 7,237 in the just-concluded FY 2025-26 — the lowest in recent memory.

Also Read: Assam gets Rs 1508 crore under MGNREGS for 2025-26