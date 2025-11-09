MHA Dismisses Kuki-Zo Demand for Union Territories in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has virtually rejected the demand of Kuki-Zo tribal organisations and militant groups for the creation of Union Territories with Legislature for the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, tribal outfits said on Saturday.

The MHA and representatives of Kuki-Zo armed groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO) -- the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) -- held two-day talks on November 6-7 in New Delhi, focusing on the core demand for a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly.

The KNO and UPF, in a joint statement, said that during the meeting, A.K. Mishra, Adviser, North-East, MHA, reiterated that while the Government of India is sensitive to the plight of the Kuki-Zo people, the current policy does not support the creation of new Union Territories. He also stressed the need for consultations with other communities in Manipur.

The KNO/UPF delegation urged the Centre to reconsider its position in view of the fact that the Constitution is above government policy.

The delegation also pointed out that the ground zero situation in the state made coexistence impossible between the two communities (Meitei and Kuki-Zo), requiring the need to invoke necessary provisions of the Constitution to secure Kuki Zo lives and property.

According to the statement, the two-day talks also covered a wide range of issues concerning the tribal people. Discussions centred on the implementation of the September 4 (2025) tripartite agreement between the MHA, the government of Manipur, and the SoO group.

The SoO group expressed the need for addressing administration and governance in Kuki-Zo inhabited districts under the current circumstances. (IANS)

