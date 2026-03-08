Middle East Conflict Intensifies: Iran, Israel, and US Military Casualties Reported

Casualties: Iran-1,332 killed, 100s injured; Israel-11 killed, 100s injured; US military-6 killed, 18 injured; Lebanon-123 killed, 683 injured; Iraq-2 killed, 5 injured; Kuwait-4 killed, 35 injured; Jordan-5 injured; Bahrain-1 killed, 4 injured; UAE-3 killed, 78 injured; Oman-1 killed, 5 injured; Qatar-16 injured (as per latest reports).

n President Trump warned Iran of "very strong strikes" today and said the US military is considering new targets in the country.

n Trump claims his military forces have "knocked out 42 Iranian navy ships" in three days, adding that the US is doing "very well" in Iran.

n Israel says it has begun a new 'broad wave' of strikes in Iran and completed further strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon's Beirut and Bekaa Valley.

n Iran's Najafabad, Isfahan, targeted by Israeli missiles

n The US is pressing Sri Lanka not to repatriate the Iranian crew from the frigate IRIS Dena, torpedoed by a US submarine earlier, killing around 80 sailors.

India allows Iranian ship IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi, citing "humanitarian" grounds. Iran thanks India.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologizes to neighbouring states and says Tehran would not attack them "unless attacked first".

Iran launches fresh attacks on Israel and calls them the 20th wave of "Operation True Promise 4."

Iranian drones target Dubai airport; normal operations resume at airport.

Iran claims it hit an oil tanker in Hormuz; also a Southern Iraq oil facility.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi warns the US over attacks, saying, "The strike on Qeshmi Island is a blatant crime."

The UAE says it intercepted 15 missiles and 119 UAVs or drones from Iran.

Also Read: Gulf states intercept Iranian missiles and drones: Pentagon