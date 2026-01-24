Midnight Chaos: Boko Congress Alleges BJP's Involvement in Voter List Fraud

A CORRESPONDENT

Boko: The Boko Block Congress lodged an FIR in Boko Police Station against local BJP leaders, including BJP's South Kamrup general secretary and four others, on the allegation of indulging in inclusion and deletion of names from the voter lists in the Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Office in Kamrup district late Thursday night.

According to reports, around 8:25 p.m., several journalists from the Boko Press Club entered the co-district office premises following a tip-off. Seeing the reporters, the alleged BJP leaders reportedly fled the scene.

On Friday, the Boko Block Congress, led by president Rajib Rabha and senior leader Ramen Singh Rabha, held a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan condemning the episode.

