Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das Alleges Shyamkanu Mahanta Tried to Lure Him to Singapore

Guwahati: Assam’s Law and Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das has made explosive allegations against North East Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta amid the ongoing investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

Speaking to the media, Das said Mahanta persistently called and messaged him, requesting him to visit Singapore with the promise of securing tourism department advertisements. Das stated that he “categorically refused” such overtures, making clear he was not interested in such dealings.

Reflecting on his personal bond with the late singer, Das said, “Zubeen helped people without expecting anything in return. Unlike politicians, who often extend support for electoral gains, his generosity was genuine and without motive.”

He further noted that though Zubeen Garg never formally entered politics, his popularity could have easily translated into “lakhs of votes” had he contested elections.

Das also highlighted steps he had taken to preserve Garg’s legacy, including the installation of a statue in Bajali district.

On the investigation, Das reassured, “No guilty person will be spared, no matter who they are. Both the state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have taken a firm stand, and a thorough probe is underway.”