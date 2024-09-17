Ministry of Home Affairs Reimburses Highest Amount for Northeast Security Cost

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the highest ever amount in the past 10 years for reimbursement of security related expenditure (SRE) scheme for NE states, including Assam, in the financial year 2023-24. The amount reimbursed is Rs 500 crores, with Assam’s share being Rs 266.16 crore.

The central government has been implementing a scheme for reimbursement of SRE for the states seriously affected by insurgency since 1995. The scheme is being implemented in all NE States except Mizoram and Sikkim.

According to MHA, North East Division, in FY 2023-24, Assam received an amount of Rs 266.16 crore, Nagaland got Rs 39.76 crore, Manipur got Rs 121.20 crore, Tripura got Rs 38.87 crore, Meghalaya got Rs 15.94 crore, and Arunachal Pradesh got Rs 18.07 crore. The total reimbursement amount for six NE states is Rs 500 crore.

MHA sources further said that, in FY 2014-15, a reimbursement of Rs 261 crore was made; in 2015-16, it was Rs 280 crore; in 2016-17 it was Rs 300 crore; in 2017-18 it was Rs 405 crore; in 2018-19, it was Rs 250 crore; in 2019-20, it was Rs 320 crore; in 2020-21 it was rs 185.25 crore; in 2021-22 it was Rs 443.72 crore; and in 2022-23 it was Rs 281.50 crore for security-related expenditure.

The reimbursement expenditure is shared between the Centre and the State concerned in the ratio of 90:10 and is used for special training to State Police and Prison Administration personnel for counter-insurgency capabilities; raising of India Reserve Battalions; Civil works including necessary repairs for providing infrastructure support to CAPFs; logistics provided to the CAPFs/Army deployed in the state; ex-gratia grant and gratuitous relief to the victims of extremist violence; transportation of arrested militants to jails outside the state or those arrested from outside the state and brought to the state by special flights; honorarium paid to Village Guards / Village Defence Committees / Village Defence Force / SPOs/Home Guards deployed for security purposes; NSA detenue; surrendered insurgents and their rehabilitation; maintenance of designated camps set up for groups with whom the Central Government/State Governments have entered into agreement for Suspension of Operation (SoO); and Training of SoO cadres.

Further, reimbursement is also made for 75% of expenditure incurred on POL (petrol, oil, and lubricants) by state police; ex-gratia payment in case of death or permanent incapacity of CAPF personnel, which is borne 100% by the Central Government.

