Assam: 133 CAPF, Assam Rifles Personnel Killed on Duty in State in 3 Years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles personnel who sacrificed their lives while on duty in Assam during the last three years is placed at 128. Those killed in action during the same period were 5, bringing the total number of personnel killed in Assam to 133. These figures were provided in data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The breakdown of the CAPF and Assam Rifles personnel killed in the past three years is as follows: in 2021, 47 were killed while on duty; in 2022, 4 were killed in action or bona fide government duty, and 31 were killed on duty (not in action); in 2023, 1 was killed in action or bona fide government duty, and 50 were killed while on duty. A total of 5 personnel were killed in action or on bona fide government duty, and 128 perished on duty. This brings the total number of personnel sacrificing their lives in Assam in the past three years to 133, the second highest number of casualties in the northeast region. Manipur had the highest number of 208 casualties during the same time.

Statistics provided by the Ministry include details of ex-gratia benefits, compensation, and other financial assistance provided to the families and kin of the CAPF and Assam Rifles personnel who are killed in the line of duty.

The benefits provided to the families and Next of Kins (NoKs) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel who sacrifice their lives for nation, inter-alia, include: The Central ex-gratia lump-sum compensation Rs. 35 lakh for death on active duty and Rs. 25 lakh for death on duty, as the case may be; Liberalized and Extraordinary Family Pension under Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules, 2023; all other normal service benefits like Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), Leave Encashment, Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS), General Provident Fund (GPF), etc.; ex-gratia and other type of financial assistance from Risk/Welfare/Benevolent Fund of the Force concerned; public contribution up to Rs.25 lakhs by uploading names of such personnel on ‘Bharat ke Veer’ online portal; NoK of brave CAPF personnel who sacrifice their life receive minimum Rs 1 crore from various sources.

The NoKs also receive insurance coverage under the CAPF Salary Package Scheme; air and rail travel fare concession and allotment of retail petroleum outlets; compassionate appointment of eligible dependents in accordance with government instructions; quota for wards for admission to MBBS and BDS courses; and a scholarship under the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) of Rs. 3000 per month for girls and Rs. 2500 per month for boys.

Also read: Northeast: Centre released Rs 107 crore to Army and CAPFs for Northeast civic programme (sentinelassam.com)