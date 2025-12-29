Miscreants Allegedly Set Fire on Jadav Payeng’s Molai Kathoni Plantation

Majuli: An alleged arson attack has caused damage to parts of Molai Kathoni 2.0, a reforestation initiative associated with renowned environmentalist Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the 'Forest Man of India', raising fresh concerns over the protection of conservation projects along the fragile Brahmaputra river system.
According to the reports, a fire broke out on Sunday in a newly formed sandbar at the Brahmaputra, where the plantation activities have been going on for the last two years. Preliminary reports suggest that some miscreants allegedly set fire to certain areas of the plantation, damaging saplings. The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained. The reports further indicate that the fire triggered panic and concern in the surrounding areas. The nascent plants are bearing the brunt of the blaze, killing several birds and animals in the process.
Furthermore, ‘Molai Kathoni 2.0’ was raised from a char land area as an initiative to replant greenery on erosion-prone river islands. The project began in 2022 under the leadership of Munmi Payeng, daughter of Jadav Payeng, with the support of nearly 70 volunteers. Hundreds of native and flood-resistant saplings were planted to stabilise the sandbar and regenerate the degraded landscape.
Munmi Payeng is actively involved in extending afforestation activities in the sensitive riverine zones, particularly in and around Majuli Island, which faces intense erosion. She is working in collaboration with the locals and the indigenous population of the area to make her mission a success.
Expressing their deepest condolences regarding the incident, Munmuni Payeng said that they were engaged only in protecting nature, augmenting the green area to make an overall clean environment that consists of increased production of oxygen. They alleged further that this attack had a possible connection to their father’s disagreement with sand extraction activities.
Additionally, it can be noted that since 2022, with the support of Sustainable Green Initiative and Climate Justice People, the group has engaged in a large-scale afforestation process on a land area covering close to 1,300 hectares. As of 2024, the program has reached a significant milestone, having planted more than one million plants.
The incident of arson has alarmed everyone in the environmental movement because it could thwart their long-term plans in protecting this fragile environment in the Brahmputra river ecosystem. Supporters of the Molai Kathoni afforestation projects have demanded increased security surveillance in afforestation areas.
Forestry authorities have opened probes into the cases, saying they would restore the areas. Meanwhile, the authorities have pledged enhanced protective measures over the environmentally notable Molai forest and the reforestation initiatives related to the area. These events have reminded us of the need for greater vigilance and support to ensure that these grassroots conservation efforts are not intentionally destroyed.