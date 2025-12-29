Miscreants Allegedly Set Fire on Jadav Payeng’s Molai Kathoni Plantation

Furthermore, ‘Molai Kathoni 2.0’ was raised from a char land area as an initiative to replant greenery on erosion-prone river islands. The project began in 2022 under the leadership of Munmi Payeng, daughter of Jadav Payeng, with the support of nearly 70 volunteers. Hundreds of native and flood-resistant saplings were planted to stabilise the sandbar and regenerate the degraded landscape.

Munmi Payeng is actively involved in extending afforestation activities in the sensitive riverine zones, particularly in and around Majuli Island, which faces intense erosion. She is working in collaboration with the locals and the indigenous population of the area to make her mission a success.

Expressing their deepest condolences regarding the incident, Munmuni Payeng said that they were engaged only in protecting nature, augmenting the green area to make an overall clean environment that consists of increased production of oxygen. They alleged further that this attack had a possible connection to their father’s disagreement with sand extraction activities.

Additionally, it can be noted that since 2022, with the support of Sustainable Green Initiative and Climate Justice People, the group has engaged in a large-scale afforestation process on a land area covering close to 1,300 hectares. As of 2024, the program has reached a significant milestone, having planted more than one million plants.