Tezpur University Stakeholders Launch 24-Hour Hunger Strike Over Unresolved Issues

Tezpur: Stakeholders of Tezpur University, including the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA), and members of the student community, began a 24-hour hunger strike on Sunday to protest unresolved administrative issues at the institution. The hunger strike, which runs from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM, marks 100 days of sustained agitation by the university community.

The protesters said the decision to intensify their movement came after repeated efforts through peaceful demonstrations, memoranda, official inquiries, and appeals failed to bring any meaningful response from the authorities. According to them, the prolonged silence has increased frustration and highlighted a lack of accountability within the system.

During the protest, stakeholders are angry over Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh of remaining absentee for an extended period. They alleged that the inaction of higher authorities in addressing the issue has resulted in administrative destruction, which is adversely affecting academic functioning, employee morale, and student welfare. The situation, they said, has also eroded public trust in the university’s governance.

The hunger strike aims to draw national attention to what the protesters described as a broader governance crisis, where individuals in positions of power are shielded while institutional integrity and democratic voices are ignored. They stated that the issue goes beyond Tezpur University and raises serious concerns about the credibility of public institutions and the moral responsibility of the governing system.

Despite the prolonged struggle, the stakeholders reiterated their resolve to continue the movement until justice is delivered. They asserted that fatigue or time would not weaken their demand for accountability, transparency, and proper governance, and called upon authorities to act urgently in the interest of the university and its future.