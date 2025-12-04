Multiple Issues Discussed in Parliament Today; National Security Cess Bill Taken for Consideration

New Delhi: Day 4 of the Parliament Winter Session turned dramatic as the Opposition launched a multi-front attack on the government over issues ranging from foreign-policy protocol and pollution to surveillance fears, labour rights and road conditions.
The day began with a sharp political flashpoint after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government was discouraging foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, from meeting him. He said this breaks a long-standing democratic practice.
“Earlier, foreign leaders always met the LoP during Vajpayee ji’s and Manmohan Singh ji’s governments. Now we are told not to meet them. We also represent India,” he said.
Soon after, the Opposition shifted focus to the severe pollution crisis choking Delhi-NCR. Congress MP Vijay Vasanth moved an Adjournment Motion urging Parliament to declare the situation a national public health emergency. He demanded strict action against polluters, restoration of monitoring systems, and a scientific national clean-air plan.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raised the issue, mentioning Sonia Gandhi’s health concerns.
“Children cannot breathe. Every winter gets worse. We want action, not slogans,” she said. AQI levels in many Delhi stations crossed 350 on Wednesday morning, triggering heavy sloganeering in the Lok Sabha.
Amid this, another controversy erupted over the Sanchar Saathi app’s mandatory pre-installation. RJD MP Manoj Jha accused the government of testing a surveillance model “like an Orwellian State.”
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia rejected the claim, saying, “Sanchar Saathi cannot and will not be used for snooping. It protects people from digital fraud.”
In the House, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi confronted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the deteriorating condition of NH-37 between Jorhat and Dibrugarh in Assam. Referring to Gadkari’s viral video of driving smoothly at high speed on another highway, he said, “People in Assam pay tolls but can’t even drive at 100 kmph. After Jhanji, NH-37 collapses.”
Gadkari acknowledged the issue, stating that heavy rainfall caused the damage, and repairs were underway.
“An enquiry was done, and rectifications made. The road will be fine,” he assured.
Meanwhile, the government continued with its legislative business. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is prepared to move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, which imposes a cess on certain manufacturing processes to fund public health and national security. She also pushed the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill seeking higher duties on tobacco products.
Outside Parliament, the INDIA bloc staged a large protest against the four labour codes, calling them “corporate jungle raj” that weaken workers’ rights.
With major debates scheduled, including one on Vande Mataram on December 8 and another on electoral reforms on December 9, the political confrontation is likely to intensify as the Winter Session progresses.