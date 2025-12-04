Multiple Issues Discussed in Parliament Today; National Security Cess Bill Taken for Consideration

New Delhi: Day 4 of the Parliament Winter Session turned dramatic as the Opposition launched a multi-front attack on the government over issues ranging from foreign-policy protocol and pollution to surveillance fears, labour rights and road conditions.

The day began with a sharp political flashpoint after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government was discouraging foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, from meeting him. He said this breaks a long-standing democratic practice.

“Earlier, foreign leaders always met the LoP during Vajpayee ji’s and Manmohan Singh ji’s governments. Now we are told not to meet them. We also represent India,” he said.

Soon after, the Opposition shifted focus to the severe pollution crisis choking Delhi-NCR. Congress MP Vijay Vasanth moved an Adjournment Motion urging Parliament to declare the situation a national public health emergency. He demanded strict action against polluters, restoration of monitoring systems, and a scientific national clean-air plan.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raised the issue, mentioning Sonia Gandhi’s health concerns.

“Children cannot breathe. Every winter gets worse. We want action, not slogans,” she said. AQI levels in many Delhi stations crossed 350 on Wednesday morning, triggering heavy sloganeering in the Lok Sabha.