Mission Basundhara 2.0 concludes; edition 3.0 to gather steam after Lok Sabha polls: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: In a move aimed at bringing about revolutionary changes in land management and land revenue system, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Basundhara 3.0 will be started in full throttle in the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

In another significant decision, the CM also announced that the government has decided to reserve the revenue villages with 100 percent inhabitation of ST and SC communities.

Stating this at the closing ceremony of Mission Basundhara 2.0 at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here today, the Chief Minister said that Mission Basundhara 3.0 will be more comprehensive in terms of land management and ensuring reservation of the revenue villages with 100 per cent habitation of ST and SC communities.

It should be mentioned that, Mission Basundhara 1.0 launched on May 8, 2022, delivered 10 land related services to the people and eight lakh land related cases were disposed of. On the other hand, Mission Basundhara 2.0, launched on November14, 2022, managed to address the land rights of the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that ever since coming to power, the present government has been relentlessly working to bring about revolutionary changes in land revenue and land right system along with making the land revenue services digital. He said that Mission Basundhara 2.0 was launched primarily to address the needs of the indigenous people and it ushered in a new ray of hope to the indigenous people. He said that under Mission Basundhara 2.0, which got more than 13 lakh applications, 84 percent of people who were given ‘Offer of Settlement’ belong to ST, SC, OBC and MOBC. Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, in Brahmaputra Valley more than 3 lakh bigha and in Barak Valley more than 1 thousand bigha land were settled.

The Chief Minister also said that under Mission Basundhara 3.0, some next generation reformation will be brought about in the state. He said as part of Mission Basundhara 2.0, for giving ‘Offer of Settlement’ or land rights, people living for the last three generations in the state were considered, as a result of which people belonging to tea and Adivasi community suffered. In Mission Basundhara 3.0, the ‘definition of three generation’ will be waived off for the tea and Adivasi community people.

For the people of Gorkha community, a similar system like that for the tea and Adivasi community will be applicable. Similarly, people belonging to ST and SC community will not have to submit certificate of three generation to get land rights. Moreover, some organizations, cooperative societies that have been occupying the land without proper rights, will also be given land rights under Mission Basundhara 3.0 with certain criteria. He also said that the people who are living at Sunsali areas of Guwahati and Tea Garden Grant areas of Dibrugarh will be given one time opportunity under Mission Basundhara 3.0 to apply for land pattas.

