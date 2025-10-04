Mission Basundhara 3.0: 61,592 Applications Cleared, Target Year-End

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, as many as 61,592 applications have been disposed of so far. The target for disposing of the remaining applications has been fixed for the end of the year.

Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, a total of 6,92,174 applications were filed. There are three categories of applications under Mission Basundhara 3.0 - direct application, Review applications of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and Perpetual applications. The highest number of applications were filed under the Perpetual applications category, with 4,30,324 applications, followed by Mission Basundhara 2.0 review with 1,68,383 applications and Mission Basundhara 3.0 with 93,467 applications.

During Mission Basundhara 2.0, thousands of applications were rejected, and this led to the large number of applications for review. So far, of the 1,68,383 Mission Basundhara 2.0 review applications, not a single one has been disposed of.

