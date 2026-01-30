Miyan issue: Assam CM quotes SC’s warning on demographic invasion

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Amidst the political storm brewing over the issue of Miyan Muslims in the state, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Our effort is not against any religion or Indian citizens. Our effort is to protect Assam’s identity, security, and future, exactly as the Supreme Court cautioned the nation. Ignoring the SC’s warning would be the real injustice to Assam and India.”

The Chief Minister’s recent comments on the Miyans have triggered a major controversy, drawing sharp backlash from opposition parties, who accused the CM of repeatedly attempting to divide society.

CM Sarma said that he encourages creating “trouble” for “Miyan Muslims” so that they are driven out of the state. This remark has sparked widespread outrage across the election-bound state.

Maintaining his stand on the Miyans, the CM said, “Those who are attacking me for my remarks on the Miyans—a word used in Assam in the context of Bangladeshi Muslim illegal migrants—should pause and read what the SC itself has said about Assam.”

Quoting an observation made by the Supreme Court, the CM said, “The silent and invidious demographic invasion of Assam may result in the loss of the geo-strategically vital districts of Lower Assam...The influx of illegal migrants is turning these districts into a Muslim-majority region...It will then only be a matter of time when a demand for their merger with Bangladesh may be made...Loss of Lower Assam will sever the entire landmass of the Northeast from the rest of India, and the rich natural resources of the region will be lost to the nation.” The CM further said, “This is my own fact, my own understanding, and my own truth.” These are the Supreme Court’s own words.”

He also said, “When the highest constitutional court of the country uses words like ‘demographic invasion’ and warns of the possible loss of territory and national unity, acknowledging that reality is neither hatred nor communalism, nor is it an attack on any community. It’s a recognition of a grave and long-standing problem that Assam has been living with for decades.”

Claiming that Bangladeshi nationals were present in Assam, the Chief Minister linked the issue to the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls being carried out in the state.

“If we don’t complain now, how can we establish that there are illegal migrants living in the state? So, I have instructed our workers to file objections against the doubtful voters. The decision will ultimately be taken by the Election Commission of India,” he stated.

These remarks drew strong criticism from opposition leaders, who warned that such statements could have serious consequences for social harmony.

