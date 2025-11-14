We stand as barrier between Miyans and Assamese: Assam CM

Arrests for supporting Delhi blast reach 15

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The hunt for those who extended their support for the recent Delhi blast continues in Assam. The state police forces have arrested 15 people in this connection so far.

Since last night, the police arrested Rafijul Ali from Bongaigaon, Forid Uddin Lashkar from Hailakandi, Inamul Islam and Firoz Ahmed from Lakhimpur, Sahil Shoman Sikdar and Rakibul Suntal from Barpeta, Nasim Akram from Hojai, Taslim Ahmed from Kamrup, and Abdur Rahim Mullah from South Salmara, besides the six arrested yesterday.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We stand as a barrier between the Miyans and the Assamese. In the absence of the BJP, the Miyans will take all of Assam, right from Dispur. It’s my forewarning. They pass such anti-national comments even when the BJP is in power. One can guess what they will do in the absence of the BJP in the state. The public should realize this ground reality. It’s high time Assamese got into a huddle, or else we’ll perish.”

The Chief Minister further said, “The situation in Assam is quite different from that of other states. The state has around 1.38 crore religious minority people, and they are in the driving seats in many districts. The next ten years will be very challenging for Assam. We need to face this challenge with some special strategies.”

Coming down heavily on Gaurav Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, the Chief Minister said, “These three Gogois are the staunch supporters of the Miyans. They haven’t realized how aggressive and unruly the Miyans are. The Miyans will have the upper hand in Assam in the event of the Congress coming to power. The demography in the state has already changed. To cap it all, the Miyans hold the key to the grassroots economy in the state.”

