Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Says Peace Pact with Hmar Militant Faction Soon

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his government is close to signing a peace agreement with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), a move aimed at restoring stability in Hmar-dominated areas of the state.

Making his speech at the general assembly of the Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) during the Sikpui Ruoi festival in Kolasib district, Lalduhoma said the negotiations are ongoing to reintegrate the militant cadres into normal life.