Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Says Peace Pact with Hmar Militant Faction Soon

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his government is close to signing a peace agreement with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), a move aimed at restoring stability in Hmar-dominated areas of the state.
Making his speech at the general assembly of the Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) during the Sikpui Ruoi festival in Kolasib district, Lalduhoma said the negotiations are ongoing to reintegrate the militant cadres into normal life.
“We are hopeful that we can soon sign an agreement to restore peace in Mizoram, particularly in Hmar-dominated areas,” he said.
The Sanate faction, primarily active in Assam’s Cachar district, has been linked to criminal activities including extortion in Mizoram. The upcoming pact follows a previous peace accord in 2018 with another HPC(D) faction, which led to the creation of the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) for Hmar villages in northeastern Mizoram.
Lalduhoma urged the Hmar community, one of the dominant Mizo tribes, to play a leading role in fostering unity among different tribal groups. He also praised the HSA for its long-standing contributions to education, cultural preservation, and social cohesion.
Highlighting the government’s development priorities, Lalduhoma said farmers’ welfare remains a focus under the ‘Bana Kaih’ programme and noted that several new jobs have been created in the past two years under the Zoram People’s Movement government.
Lalduhoma was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama and Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova at the event, emphasizing the state administration’s commitment to peace and development.