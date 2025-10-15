Mizoram Sees 139.5% Surge in Tourist Arrivals in 2024-25, Says CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Mizoram witnessed an impressive 139.5% rise in tourist arrivals during the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to the previous year, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Wednesday at the Mizoram Travel Fest.

Highlighting tourism’s growing role in the state’s economy, Lalduhoma said, “Tourism in Mizoram is growing rapidly. The number of tourist arrivals has increased by 139.5 per cent in 2024–25 compared to the previous year.”

He urged citizens to uphold the Mizo values of selflessness, hospitality, and integrity, emphasizing that kindness toward visitors especially domestic tourists, who form the majority will further strengthen Mizoram’s image as a welcoming destination.

According to official figures, 5.24 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2024-25, up from 2.19 lakh in 2023-24. Of these, 98.87% were domestic travellers. The state has shown steady recovery from the pandemic years, which saw just 20,564 visitors in 2020–21.

During the event, the Tourism Department and the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department signed an agreement to promote eco-tourism and sustainable travel initiatives across the state.