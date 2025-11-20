Mizoram Completes Over 58% Biometric Enrolment of Myanmar Refugees

Aizwal: Mizoram has completed 58.15 per cent of the biometric enrolment process for over 31,000 Myanmar refugees. These refugees are currently taking shelter across all 11 districts of the state, a Home Department official stated.
Additionally, the official also confirmed that biometric and biographic data of around 10.84 per cent of asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) have been collected. The enrolment process for both Myanmar and Bangladesh refugees began in late July, following the Ministry of Home Affairs directive. The exercise is being carried out through the 'Foreigners Identification Portal & Biometric Enrolment' system.
Currently, 31,214 people from Myanmar are residing in Mizoram, with Champhai district in East Mizoram, the bordering district with Myanmar, reportedly, hosting the maximum number. Besides these, 2,354 refugees from Bangladesh's CHT region are currently taking shelter mainly in Lawngtlai district, which borders both Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as in Lunglei district and Thenzawl town in Serchhip district.
The official further added that 6,953 internally displaced people from Manipur are also staying in different parts of Mizoram. However, the number of refugees, especially the nationals of Myanmar, constantly fluctuates due to unabated cross-border movements.
Of the 31,214 Myanmar refugees, more than 18,000 have had their biometric data captured so far. More than 200 of the 2,354 Bangladesh refugees have also completed the process.
District teams that has been deployed for the collection of biometrics are facing a number of challenges. The progress is considerably slow due to technical glitches and poor internet connectivity, particularly in remote areas. While collecting data from individuals living in relief camps is feasible, reaching those staying with relatives, friends, or in rental homes is not easy, officials said.
The Myanmar refugees from the Chin State entered Mizoram after the February 2021 coup, whereas the Bawm tribe asylum seekers from Bangladesh came into this state after a military offensive was conducted against an ethnic insurgent group in 2022.