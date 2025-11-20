Mizoram Completes Over 58% Biometric Enrolment of Myanmar Refugees

Currently, 31,214 people from Myanmar are residing in Mizoram, with Champhai district in East Mizoram, the bordering district with Myanmar, reportedly, hosting the maximum number. Besides these, 2,354 refugees from Bangladesh's CHT region are currently taking shelter mainly in Lawngtlai district, which borders both Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as in Lunglei district and Thenzawl town in Serchhip district.

The official further added that 6,953 internally displaced people from Manipur are also staying in different parts of Mizoram. However, the number of refugees, especially the nationals of Myanmar, constantly fluctuates due to unabated cross-border movements.

Of the 31,214 Myanmar refugees, more than 18,000 have had their biometric data captured so far. More than 200 of the 2,354 Bangladesh refugees have also completed the process.