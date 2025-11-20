Nitish Kumar Sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for Record 10th time

The full list of newly elected MLAs who were sworn in for the new cabinet today is as follows:

Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Dilip Jaiswal (BJP), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU), Shrowan Kumar (JDU), Ashok Chaudhary (JDU), Leshi Singh (JDU), Madan Sahni (JDU), Sunil Kumar (JDU), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Suman (BJP), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Mohammad Zama Khan (JDU), Sanjay Singh Tiger (BJP), Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Roshan (BJP), Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP), Deepak Prakash (BJP), and Sanjay Kumar (BJP).

The NDA alliance secured 202 of the 243 assembly seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 89 seats and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) 85 seats. Alongside Nitish, his deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also took oath, marking continuity in the leadership team.