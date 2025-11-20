Nitish Kumar Sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for Record 10th time

Patna: In a significant political move, Nitish Kumar, the president, of JD(U) has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth term on November 20 (Thursday), following the NDA’s decisive victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders.
BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers soon after Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in. As per reports, Samrat Choudhary is likely to continue as the deputy chief minister.
The full list of newly elected MLAs who were sworn in for the new cabinet today is as follows:
Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Dilip Jaiswal (BJP), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU), Shrowan Kumar (JDU), Ashok Chaudhary (JDU), Leshi Singh (JDU), Madan Sahni (JDU), Sunil Kumar (JDU), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Suman (BJP), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Mohammad Zama Khan (JDU), Sanjay Singh Tiger (BJP), Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Roshan (BJP), Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP), Deepak Prakash (BJP), and Sanjay Kumar (BJP).
The NDA alliance secured 202 of the 243 assembly seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 89 seats and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) 85 seats. Alongside Nitish, his deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also took oath, marking continuity in the leadership team.
The newly formed cabinet will include ministers from both the BJP and JD(U), as well as key allies of the NDA. The government formation follows the formal resignation by Nitish Kumar from the previous government and the submission of a support letter from NDA partners to the Governor.
With tight security in place and major dignitaries from across India present, the ceremony was both a show of strength and a message of political stability. Sources say that the governing coalition plans to focus on governance, development and maintaining its wide electoral mandate.