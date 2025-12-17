Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Education and Defence Expansion Since 2014 in Lok Sabha

Guwahati: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on December 15, highlighted the significant expansion of India’s education and defence sectors since 2014, stating that such large-scale development would not have been possible without consistent and increased government spending. She made the remarks while replying to the discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants (First Batch) for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to opposition leader Deepender Singh Hooda’s comments on defence, education, and research and development, Sitharaman said the government’s record clearly showed sustained financial commitment. “Without money, these kinds of developments cannot happen,” she said, underlining that investment had been a key driver of growth across sectors.

Highlighting achievements in the education sector, the Finance Minister said the number of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has increased from 16 in 2014 to 23 at present. Similarly, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have risen from 13 to 21, while Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) have grown from 9 to 25, with 16 new IIITs established during this period. Central Universities have also increased from 40 to 48. In the healthcare education sector, she noted that AIIMS institutions have gone up from 7 to 12, with a total of 16 approved and 12 already established.

Turning to defence, Sitharaman said that since 2014-15, the government has allocated Rs 53.83 lakh crore to the defence sector, marking a 174 per cent increase compared to earlier years. She added that indigenous defence production reached Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023–24, reflecting the success of the government’s push for self-reliance.

The Finance Minister also pointed out that around 16,000 MSMEs have emerged specialising in defence manufacturing. In addition, 788 industrial licences have been issued to 442 companies for defence production, indicating growing private sector participation.

On defence exports, Sitharaman said India’s exports in this sector have seen a dramatic rise. “In 2014, defence exports were around Rs 1,000 crore. Today, in 2025, they have reached about Rs 24,400 crore,” she told the House. She recalled that earlier defence ministers had spoken about lack of funds, but now the scenario has changed under the current government.

Sitharaman concluded by asserting that the expansion in education, defence, and research infrastructure reflects the government’s long-term vision and financial prioritisation, aimed at strengthening India’s capacity and global standing.