Mizoram-Myanmar border trade suspended following destruction of bridge

Aizawl: Official border trade between Mizoram and Myanmar’s Sagaing division has been suspended for the past two days following the destruction of a bridge by the neighbouring country’s army on Saturday, officials said on Monday. Officials and local people said that Myanmar Army personnel blew up the suspension bridge over the Run River in the Teddim township area using explosives on Saturday, and the destruction of this bridge has cut the main road connecting Mizoram to Tahan town in Myanmar’s Sagaing division.

The border trade has been taking place through the Zokhawthar border trade centre in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district. Essential commodities, soft drinks, bread, various edibles, and electronic gadgets, among other goods, were being traded through the centre.

Border villagers, however, expressed hope that the import of goods from Myanmar would soon resume via Falam town, even though the route is more challenging and long distance.

Tahan, a town in Myanmar’s Kalaymyo district, is predominantly inhabited by Mizos who migrated from India after joining the Myanmar Army following then Burma’s (now Myanmar) independence in 1948, as well as those seeking better opportunities in the neighbouring country. Tahan town has a 99 per cent Christian population.

Mizoram shares a 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar and through this frontier, legal and illegal trade is taking place regularly.

Various trading organisations have been demanding the development of infrastructure at the Zokhawthar border trade centre to boost legal trade. (IANS)

