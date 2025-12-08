Mizoram’s LADC Vote Counting Set for December 9; Preparations Completed

Aizawl: The Election Department in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district has completed all preparations for the counting of votes for the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections, which were held on December 3. District Election Officer Donny Lalruatsanga said on Sunday that the administration is fully ready to conduct a fair and accurate counting process.

The counting will begin at 8 a.m. on December 9 at a government college in Lawngtlai. Officials said there will be 25 rounds of counting, covering each of the 25 constituencies under the council.

Lalruatsanga also held a coordination meeting with counting agents and election agents, where he thanked political parties for their cooperation during polling. He emphasised the need to maintain transparency during counting and urged agents to perform their duties with sincerity. Election Officer Collin Hlychho briefed members on counting-day protocols, saying all guidelines and instructions are in place.