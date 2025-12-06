Mizoram's Rail Dream on Fast Track: Silchar–Sairang Line Gets Green Signal

Aizwal: In a major development, formal approval has come for the long-awaited Silchar–Sairang railway line by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). This step is being considered as a major leap forward in the improvement of connectivity for Mizoram. Authenticated by officials, the project would be ‘virtually flagged off’ by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister, along with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, once the ongoing session of Parliament gets over.
In addition to the main link from Silchar (in Assam) to Sairang (near Mizoram’s capital Aizawl), which will get flag‑off, NF Railway has also indicated that an extension to Hmawngbuchhuah via Thenzawl is now agreed in principle. The final alignment is still being finalised, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared.
To enhance the tourism potential, a scenic ‘Vistadome’ coach with panoramic windows is being considered for a trial run, offering travellers sweeping views of Mizoram's hills and forests.
As part of modernisation, the ILP regime in place within the state will be incorporated into the IRCTC online booking portal. All incoming trains at Sairang would carry a QR code for the registration of ILP, simplifying the procedures for entry permits before travellers reach their destination.
The Silchar-Sairang line is more than a railway link; it represents a long-cherished aspiration and becomes a lifeline promising to change lives in Mizoram. This closes the gap that had persisted for decades in rail connectivity for the state, tying its capital region with Assam and the rest of India.
The addition of the Hmawngbuchhuah extension underlines a broader vision of not just intrastate but possibly cross-border connectivity. The Vistadome coach and better logistics infrastructure could also spur tourism and economic development across the region. In a nutshell, this is a momentous change, marking a new beginning for millions in Mizoram.