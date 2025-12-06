Mizoram's Rail Dream on Fast Track: Silchar–Sairang Line Gets Green Signal

In addition to the main link from Silchar (in Assam) to Sairang (near Mizoram’s capital Aizawl), which will get flag‑off, NF Railway has also indicated that an extension to Hmawngbuchhuah via Thenzawl is now agreed in principle. The final alignment is still being finalised, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared.

To enhance the tourism potential, a scenic ‘Vistadome’ coach with panoramic windows is being considered for a trial run, offering travellers sweeping views of Mizoram's hills and forests.

As part of modernisation, the ILP regime in place within the state will be incorporated into the IRCTC online booking portal. All incoming trains at Sairang would carry a QR code for the registration of ILP, simplifying the procedures for entry permits before travellers reach their destination.