Coordinated Operations Yield Major Drug Haul Across Karbi Anglong and Silchar

Guwahati: In a decisive crackdown, the Assam Police seized narcotics valued at ₹11 crore and arrested several suspected peddlers in coordinated operations across Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts. The announcement was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In the statement published on social media, the Chief Minister termed the bust a “massive drugs haul,” reflecting the continued determination of Assam’s law‑enforcement agencies to dismantle narcotics networks operating within the state.
According to the sources, the operation was based on reliable intelligence, enabling swift and effective intervention. Local police, in coordination with special units, intercepted suspect vehicles and apprehended multiple individuals believed to be part of the narcotics supply chain.
This latest seizure is part of the bigger pattern of crackdowns across Assam. Earlier this year, as well, law enforcement agencies confiscated large quantities of heroin, morphine, and other banned substances worth crores of rupees, reaffirming the fight against the drug menace. This subsequently disrupted the trafficking networks to reduce supply and protect the youth from the far-reaching consequences of narcotics abuse.
As investigations progress, officials have made it clear that each lead will be pursued to root out those aiding drug distribution.