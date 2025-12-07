Ranjeet Kumar Dass Cracks Down on ‘Representative Culture’ in Panchayats

Hailakandi: Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass made a strong and unprecedented stand against the growing trend of ‘representative culture’ in panchayat bodies during his visit to the Algapur Block Development Office in Hailakandi.

Issuing a clear directive, the minister announced that husbands of elected women panchayat representatives will no longer be allowed to enter panchayat or zila parishad offices. Dass said that though the practice is rare in the Brahmaputra Valley, it has been continuing in the Barak Valley, especially in Hailakandi.