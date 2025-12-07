MLA Rupak Sarmah Launches 15 New Road Projects Across Nagaon–Batadrava

Nagaon: In an important initiative to improve rural and urban connectivity and public infrastructure, MLA Rupak Sarmah laid the foundation stones for 15 new concrete roads across multiple panchayats in the Nagaon–Batadrava constituency. The rollout is part of the second phase of an extensive plan under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Construction and Road Renovation Schemes to construct a total of 53 roads across the region.
Foundations stones were unveiled in key areas, including Raidongia-Batadrava, Aiveti, Sensowa, Morongial panchayats, and three vital locations in Nagaon town. The initiative is expected to address long-standing grievances over poor road conditions and enhance year-round accessibility for thousands of residents.
Speaking during the event, MLA Rupak Sarmah reiterated his commitment to inclusive development: "People's development is our first and foremost priority. These roads will bring lasting relief to communities that have long suffered, especially during the monsoon season." He also credited Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for driving Assam toward results-oriented governance rather than symbolic politics.
The newly inaugurated road projects are:
• Raidongia to Borigaon Link Road
• Mohan Bora House to MV School Road
• Majgaon Shantipur to Na-Satra Road
• Kutubuddin Ahmed Road to RK Road (near Treasury Office)
• Ma Mansa Road (Chokitup)
• Kadamtal to Kolongpar Link Road
• Morikalong Sankardev Road
• Raidongia Adarsgaon to Sonarichuk Road
• Borigaon to Majgaon Shantipur Road
• Khutikatia PHC to Railway Gate Road (Old NH-37)
• Bridge Road over Baidyatup Mathauri
• Bishnu Mandir Road
• Sialmari Railway Gate to Sialmari Village Road
• Nagaon Borghat to Mahrol Juria Link Road
• NH-36 to Sialekhowa Link Road.
These roads will make significant improvements in mobility, strengthen local economies, and enhance access to health, education, and public services. The function was attended by dignitaries such as the Chairperson of the Nagaon Zila Parishad, Gitanjali Hazarika, the Chairperson of the Nagaon Municipal Board, Ambika Majumdar, PWD officials Biren Das and Hemanta Giri Bora, members of the Zila Parishad, and community leaders.