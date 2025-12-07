MLA Rupak Sarmah Launches 15 New Road Projects Across Nagaon–Batadrava

Nagaon: In an important initiative to improve rural and urban connectivity and public infrastructure, MLA Rupak Sarmah laid the foundation stones for 15 new concrete roads across multiple panchayats in the Nagaon–Batadrava constituency. The rollout is part of the second phase of an extensive plan under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Construction and Road Renovation Schemes to construct a total of 53 roads across the region.

Foundations stones were unveiled in key areas, including Raidongia-Batadrava, Aiveti, Sensowa, Morongial panchayats, and three vital locations in Nagaon town. The initiative is expected to address long-standing grievances over poor road conditions and enhance year-round accessibility for thousands of residents.