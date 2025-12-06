Discussion on Proposed AIIMS Brings Fresh Expectations for Barak Valley

Hailakandi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hinted that the discussion on the construction of the proposed AIIMS in the Barak Valley is in a preliminary state. While addressing media persons following an event in Hailakandi on Saturday, CM Sarma stated that 1200 bighas of land will be required to set up the institute, which will take time.
CM Sarma said, “Some discussions are going on for the construction of an AIIMS at the Barak Valley. We already have one in the Brahmaputra Valley. But nothing concrete has been discussed; only preliminary discussions are going on.”
“We will require 1200 bighas of land for the AIIMS. So we have to find a good piece of land, which will take time,” he added.
It may be mentioned that the idea of establishing an AIIMS at Patherkandi has stirred new hope across Barak Valley, a region that has battled decades of inadequate modern healthcare. For many residents, the possibility of a premier medical institute signals the end of long journeys to Guwahati or far-off cities for specialised treatment.
If approved, the proposed AIIMS is expected to bring a full range of advanced services, super-speciality care, critical treatment facilities, and medical research units that the valley has never had. Doctors, health workers, and local organisations believe such an institution would finally bridge the long-standing gap in quality medical infrastructure.
Beyond healthcare, the project carries strong economic implications. A large institute of this scale would create employment, attract medical professionals, and open new opportunities for students aspiring to pursue medical education within the region. Local businesses anticipate growth in housing, transport, and other support services once construction begins.