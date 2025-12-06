Discussion on Proposed AIIMS Brings Fresh Expectations for Barak Valley

Hailakandi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hinted that the discussion on the construction of the proposed AIIMS in the Barak Valley is in a preliminary state. While addressing media persons following an event in Hailakandi on Saturday, CM Sarma stated that 1200 bighas of land will be required to set up the institute, which will take time.

CM Sarma said, “Some discussions are going on for the construction of an AIIMS at the Barak Valley. We already have one in the Brahmaputra Valley. But nothing concrete has been discussed; only preliminary discussions are going on.”

“We will require 1200 bighas of land for the AIIMS. So we have to find a good piece of land, which will take time,” he added.