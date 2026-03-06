Modi Backs Diplomatic End to West Asia, Ukraine Conflicts at India-Finland Summit

"India and Finland believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are unanimous that military conflict alone cannot resolve any issue," Modi said.

"Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for a speedy end to the conflict and peace," he added, while also reiterating both nations' shared commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms.

Modi noted that both countries agree on the urgent need to reform global institutions to meet growing international challenges.