Modi Backs Diplomatic End to West Asia, Ukraine Conflicts at India-Finland Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Finland stand united in their belief that military conflict alone cannot resolve any dispute, and expressed support for every diplomatic effort to bring peace to West Asia and Ukraine.
Modi made the remarks at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb following bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
"India and Finland believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are unanimous that military conflict alone cannot resolve any issue," Modi said.
"Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for a speedy end to the conflict and peace," he added, while also reiterating both nations' shared commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms.
Modi noted that both countries agree on the urgent need to reform global institutions to meet growing international challenges.
The Prime Minister described the current moment as a turning point in India-Europe ties, saying the two are entering a "golden period" of relations even as the world faces instability and uncertainty.
He pointed to the recently signed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement — concluded at the start of 2026 — as a milestone that will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland specifically.
Modi announced that India and Finland have signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement aimed at connecting the innovation ecosystems of both countries, and said the pact will also boost joint research and startup collaboration.
On education, Modi said both sides have agreed to expand cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education — deepening ties "at every level of human development, from school to industry."
He noted that Finland is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for Indian students and professionals, and described it as "a role model in the field of education."
Modi also announced that India and Finland are expanding cooperation in Arctic and polar research, underlining the breadth of the bilateral partnership in the Nordic region.
He ended his address with a personal touch, referencing President Stubb's well-known achievement of completing the Ironman Triathlon. "We are confident that with an energetic leader like you, India and Finland will also achieve a new triathlon of innovation, digital, and sustainability," Modi said.