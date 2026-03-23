Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Government Head

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a landmark in Indian political history, becoming the longest-serving head of an elected government in the country.

Modi crossed 8,931 days in office — combining his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister — surpassing the previous record held by Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as Chief Minister of Sikkim for 8,930 days.

With this, Modi has entered his 25th year in a top leadership role.

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