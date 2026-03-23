Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Government Head

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a landmark in Indian political history, becoming the longest-serving head of an elected government in the country.
Modi crossed 8,931 days in office — combining his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister — surpassing the previous record held by Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as Chief Minister of Sikkim for 8,930 days.
With this, Modi has entered his 25th year in a top leadership role.
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Modi first took charge as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and held the post until May 21, 2014 — a span of over 13 years.
He was then sworn in as India's 14th Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, becoming the first non-Congress leader to secure a full majority in the Lok Sabha on his own.
He went on to become the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms and return for a third consecutive one.
Over the course of his political career, Modi has accumulated several other firsts:
Longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat
The Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a state CM before taking national office
The first Prime Minister of India born after Independence
Three consecutive Lok Sabha election victories — in 2014, 2019, and 2024
Beyond governance, Modi has also been building a formidable presence on social media.
Earlier this month, his YouTube channel crossed 30 million subscribers, placing him ahead of both serving and former heads of government on the platform globally.
In February, he became the first sitting world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram — a milestone he reached after joining the platform in 2014. His follower count currently stands at 101 million.
On X (formerly Twitter), Modi has 106.4 million followers, further cementing his standing as one of the most-followed political leaders in the world.