PM Modi to Hold Election Rally in Behali, Biswanath District in First Week of April

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in Behali LAC in Biswanath district in the first week of April, as the BJP rolls out its heavyweight election machinery ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections.

The announcement was made by Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta on Saturday, confirming what is expected to be one of the most high-profile campaign events in North Assam this election season.

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